What an Arctic trip looks like when the Northern Lights don't appear

These ingredients tell their own story about the landscape. Fish comes from the lakes, rivers and coastal waters; berries and mushrooms have long been gathered from the forests; and reindeer herding remains an important livelihood in parts of Sápmi, the homeland of the Sámi people across northern Finland, Norway, Sweden and Russia.

Across the border in Norway, the coast brings a different kind of winter cooking. In the Lofoten Islands, migrating skrei, a type of Arctic cod, arrives to spawn between winter and spring. Much of the catch is traditionally dried in the open air to make stockfish, a product that has supported coastal communities and trade for centuries. You can see the wooden drying racks along the coast, and try stockfish prepared in different ways at local restaurants. It is a useful reminder that the Arctic is not just wilderness. Its food traditions have been shaped by the practical business of living here.

The same goes for its craft. Inari, in Finnish Lapland, is a good place to learn about Sámi culture through the Sámi Museum Siida and the Sámi Cultural Centre Sajos. Sámi handicraft, known as duodji, includes work made from materials such as wood, leather, horn and textiles. These practices carry knowledge passed through families, but they are also part of contemporary creative life. You can explore exhibitions and seek out Sámi-run businesses that share their work on their own terms. It is worth choosing these experiences thoughtfully, rather than treating Indigenous culture as another attraction to tick off between snowmobile rides.

Winter has its own calendar, too. In Tromsø, January brings cultural events including the Tromsø International Film Festival and the Northern Lights Festival, which centres on music. The city's polar-night season is not simply a stretch of darkness. Around midday, the sky can turn shades of pink and violet, and cafés, museums and concert venues give the town a life beyond its excursions. On February 6, Sámi National Day is marked across Sámi communities, with celebrations and cultural events in different locations. Travellers planning around it should check local programmes in advance, as events vary by town and year.