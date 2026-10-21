Did you know about this Geo-heritage site near Puducherry?

Thiruvakkarai also has an archaeological layer. The wider area contains megalithic burial remains, adding evidence of human activity to a landscape whose geological history stretches back millions of years. The combination makes the destination particularly suited to travellers who are interested in geology, archaeology and less conventional heritage sites.

The nearby Vakrakali Amman Temple offers a contrasting stop after the fossil park. Thiruvakkarai works best as a slow exploration rather than a checklist of attractions. Begin with the GSI-managed fossil wood park, walk through the exposed sandstone landscape and then continue to the temple before returning towards Puducherry. It is a compact outing, but one that places geological history at the centre of the journey.