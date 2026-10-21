The musical pillars of this Hampi temple can sing when you touch them

A blow to the stone pillar should produce a dull thud, but at the Vitthala Temple in Hampi, Karnataka, one can find pillars that reverberate with musical sounds. Another blow produces a different note. These are the famous musical pillars of Hampi. These are the historic wonders of 15th-century architecture where granite takes on the form of a musical instrument. This mystery lies in understanding how ancient constructors shaped the stones to achieve distinct sounds without modern technology.

Musical pillars of Hampi: How ancient granite produces different notes

The musical pillars of Hampi are located within the Mahamandapam of the temple complex, which comprises a large hall with 56 musical pillars. These pillars measure around 3.6 meters in height and have been grouped into two clusters. 40 of these form a passage, while the remaining 16 are found in the courtyard. These pillars, made of single blocks of granite each and flanked by smaller pillars, have been collectively referred to as the SaReGaMa pillars.