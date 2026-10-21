The musical pillars of this Hampi temple can sing when you touch them

A blow to the stone pillar should produce a dull thud, but at the Vitthala Temple in Hampi, Karnataka, one can find pillars that reverberate with musical sounds. Another blow produces a different note. These are the famous musical pillars of Hampi. These are the historic wonders of 15th-century architecture where granite takes on the form of a musical instrument. This mystery lies in understanding how ancient constructors shaped the stones to achieve distinct sounds without modern technology.
The musical pillars of Hampi are located within the Mahamandapam of the temple complex, which comprises a large hall with 56 musical pillars. These pillars measure around 3.6 meters in height and have been grouped into two clusters. 40 of these form a passage, while the remaining 16 are found in the courtyard. These pillars, made of single blocks of granite each and flanked by smaller pillars, have been collectively referred to as the SaReGaMa pillars.
Built during the Vijayanagara Empire era, the pillars date back to a period when music was highly associated with religion. The dancers danced in between the pillars, where the rhythm of the feet was coupled with the sounds emanating from the stones. Some parts of the temple platform were destroyed after the downfall of the empire in 1565, but a greater part of the pillars still make music.
Now, what causes these rocks to make music? Well, when the rock is struck, it starts vibrating, causing the creation of mechanical waves in the granite and sound waves in the surrounding air. The frequency of these vibrations determines the pitch: faster vibrations produce higher notes, while slower ones produce lower notes.
The musical pillars of Hampi also reveal why not all the stones resonate. The damping effect is caused by porosity, cracking, and softness of rocks that allow dissipation of vibratory energy in the form of a thud. Proper crystal arrangement, sufficient hardness, and minimum defects in stones can make them vibrate clearly. Elastic stiffness is also important for the stones.
The temple is located on the south side of the Tungabhadra River, which arises out of the confluence of two rivers, namely, Tunga and Bhadra, in the Western Ghats. This river passes through Hampi and then drains into the Krishna River. The river provided water as well as acted as a protective shield for the rich city of Vijayanagara.
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