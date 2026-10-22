Finding it hectic to plan an Indian Safari? Now leave all the pain to IRCTC

If you love to be amongst nature and find thrill in spotting wildlife then several Indian National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries are your perfect vacation destinations. While many go through the tedious process of making all arrangements, some find it a harrowing thought of checking each step before finally being able to see a tiger or a lion up close. From checking if the destination is open to getting a guide, booking connecting trains and fixing an accommodation, it may become quite a hectic process. But those wanting to visit the wildlife in the Western Ghats may have some good news. The IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) and Maharashtra Forest Department have teamed up for offer end to end solutions for five wildlife travel destinations.
These tours will become operational from November 19. Thus, if you still have some holidays left and want to experience the wild, then this is the perfect time. Called Vandarshan, each of these tours will last up to four nights and five days and will include confirmed train tickets, hotel stays, local transfers, and safari permits and arrangements. The trips include Tadoba and Bor Wildlife Sanctuaries, Tadoba and Navegaon- Nagzira, Tadoba and Tipeshwar, Tadoba and Umred- Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary, and Pench and Umred- Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary.
One must remember that these are set packages and there might not be a lot of choice in the train services or accommodations. Anyone booking a safari under this package will have to travel via Vidarbha Express that leaves Mumbai on Thursdays and departs from Gondia on Sundays. However, the boarding stations may differ depending on the packages chosen by the traveller. The total number of seats available for the wildlife safari package purpose are limited in each train – six 3AC berths and six 2 AC berths and thus, one should definitely plan ahead to get the most comfortable seats.
Who are these wildlife packages aimed at?
These packages are aimed at people who love to travel in a large group. Wildlife photographers would also find it easier to opt for such packages and subtract one tension from their head. It is also great for corporate tours or introducing friends and family who live outside the country, what Indian wildlife is truly about. While the exact amount and fares will depend on your choice of destination, reportedly the estimates for this tour start at Rs 29,500 per person.
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