Finding it hectic to plan an Indian Safari? Now leave all the pain to IRCTC

These tours will become operational from November 19. Thus, if you still have some holidays left and want to experience the wild, then this is the perfect time. Called Vandarshan, each of these tours will last up to four nights and five days and will include confirmed train tickets, hotel stays, local transfers, and safari permits and arrangements. The trips include Tadoba and Bor Wildlife Sanctuaries, Tadoba and Navegaon- Nagzira, Tadoba and Tipeshwar, Tadoba and Umred- Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary, and Pench and Umred- Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary.

One must remember that these are set packages and there might not be a lot of choice in the train services or accommodations. Anyone booking a safari under this package will have to travel via Vidarbha Express that leaves Mumbai on Thursdays and departs from Gondia on Sundays. However, the boarding stations may differ depending on the packages chosen by the traveller. The total number of seats available for the wildlife safari package purpose are limited in each train – six 3AC berths and six 2 AC berths and thus, one should definitely plan ahead to get the most comfortable seats.