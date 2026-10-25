Bali's ‘body count reset’ ritual goes viral: Does it really erase past experiences?

A viral social media trend has sparked conversations online after videos from Bali were presented as showing a ritual that could supposedly reset a person’s “body count” to zero. Fact-checking reports have identified the footage as part of a traditional Balinese spiritual purification practice.
The phrase “body count” is commonly used to refer to the number of people someone has had sexual relations with. Posts circulating online suggested that a ritual could erase this history.
The videos have been linked to melukat, a traditional Balinese Hindu purification ritual involving water, prayer and spiritual cleansing. The practice is performed for religious and spiritual purposes, including purification and seeking blessings.
According to fact-checking coverage, online posts took footage of the ceremony out of context and presented it as a way to reset sexual history. The traditional ritual does not literally change a person’s past experiences or provide a measurable reset of their sexual history.
Melukat is a traditional Balinese Hindu purification ritual rooted in the belief that sacred water can help cleanse the mind and spirit. The ceremony is often performed at temples, natural springs and holy water sites, with participants praying and allowing water to flow over their heads or bodies as part of the purification process. It may be undertaken to seek spiritual balance, blessings or a sense of renewal during important life transitions. The ritual holds deep cultural and religious significance in Bali and is not intended to erase a person’s sexual history.
Visitors interested in Balinese spiritual practices should distinguish established religious ceremonies from claims made in viral videos. At present, the claim that Bali has opened the world’s first centre of this kind remains unsupported by verified evidence.
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