Bali's ‘body count reset’ ritual goes viral: Does it really erase past experiences?

A viral social media trend has sparked conversations online after videos from Bali were presented as showing a ritual that could supposedly reset a person’s “body count” to zero. Fact-checking reports have identified the footage as part of a traditional Balinese spiritual purification practice.

The phrase “body count” is commonly used to refer to the number of people someone has had sexual relations with. Posts circulating online suggested that a ritual could erase this history.

Bali body count reset claim linked to traditional Melukat ritual

The videos have been linked to melukat, a traditional Balinese Hindu purification ritual involving water, prayer and spiritual cleansing. The practice is performed for religious and spiritual purposes, including purification and seeking blessings.