Here is how Bali plans to transform tourism in 2026

Unlike traditional visas that may require a static amount, this policy intends to use a sliding scale. The required funds will be judged relative to the traveller’s length of stay and planned activities. Along with financial proof, tourists will be required to provide detailed itineraries, evidence of accommodation bookings and a confirmed return ticket.

While some Indonesian visas already require proof of funds, this new move would specifically target those arriving on Visas on Arrival, who have historically faced less scrutiny in Bali. The new rule is aimed at preventing incidents where tourists run out of money and become stranded, resort to illegal work or engage in ‘begpacking’.