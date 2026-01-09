Here is how Bali plans to transform tourism in 2026

The Bali provincial government, led by governor Wayan Koster, is currently drafting a regional regulation titled the Regional Regulation on the Implementation of Quality Tourism. This policy is targeted for implementation in 2026. Authorities plan to examine the bank savings records of foreign tourists covering the past three months.
Unlike traditional visas that may require a static amount, this policy intends to use a sliding scale. The required funds will be judged relative to the traveller’s length of stay and planned activities. Along with financial proof, tourists will be required to provide detailed itineraries, evidence of accommodation bookings and a confirmed return ticket.
While some Indonesian visas already require proof of funds, this new move would specifically target those arriving on Visas on Arrival, who have historically faced less scrutiny in Bali. The new rule is aimed at preventing incidents where tourists run out of money and become stranded, resort to illegal work or engage in ‘begpacking’.
Officials believe financially stable visitors are more likely to respect local laws and customs. The goal is to reduce the sheer number of people while increasing the economic value per visitor. By screening for quality travellers, the government hopes to ensure that tourism spending flows more effectively into local businesses.
This year, Bali is also making it easier for tourists to commute with the planning of the first phase of Bali Urban Subway, which will connect Ngurah Rai International Airport to major hubs like Kuta, Seminyak and Nusa Dua. The government has officially prioritised North Bali for 2026 to decentralise tourism. This includes the revival of the Lovina beachfront to attract visitors seeking eco-tourism and dolphin watching.