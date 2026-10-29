The culinary traditions of Vietnam's former imperial capital

Bánh bèo consists of small steamed rice cakes served in shallow cups, topped with dried shrimp, scallion oil and crispy pork or other crunchy additions. A little fish sauce brings the flavours together. The cakes are soft and delicate, while the toppings provide saltiness and crunch.

Then there is bánh nậm, a flat rice-flour dumpling spread thinly over a banana leaf and filled with shrimp and pork before steaming. Unfolding the leaf reveals a soft, almost translucent layer of rice paste with the filling running through its centre.

For a different texture, try bánh bột lọc. These chewy, translucent dumplings are made with tapioca starch and commonly filled with shrimp and pork. Some are steamed in banana leaves; others are served without wrapping. Their elastic texture is part of the appeal.

Order a plate of bánh ram ít, too, if it is available. It pairs a crisp fried rice cake with a soft steamed dumpling, bringing two very different textures together in one bite. These snacks are easy to underestimate, but the work involved in getting their proportions and consistency right is considerable.

The bowl that put Hue on the map

No exploration of the city is complete without bún bò Huế. Often compared with Hanoi's phở, it is a very different proposition. The broth is rich with lemongrass and fermented shrimp paste, known as mắm ruốc, and usually carries a noticeable chilli heat. Thick round rice noodles sit beneath slices of beef and, depending on the shop, pork or other toppings.

The fermented shrimp paste gives the broth its depth, while lemongrass contributes a fresh, citrusy fragrance. Chilli oil adds colour and heat. The bowl is commonly served with herbs and other accompaniments that diners can adjust to their taste.

Find a busy breakfast stall and watch the rhythm of service: noodles portioned into bowls, broth ladled over them, herbs added at the end. This is not ceremonial cooking, yet the same attention to seasoning that defines Hue's more elaborate dishes is present here. The soup has become a national favourite, but eating it in the city that bears its name offers a chance to explore the variations between individual cooks.

A taste of the river

Another local speciality takes its ingredients from the waterways around Hue. Cơm hến combines rice with small freshwater mussels, herbs, roasted peanuts, crispy toppings and a bold seasoning of fermented shrimp paste. Chilli is often added generously. The dish can be served with a little broth on the side, allowing diners to adjust the consistency as they eat.

It is particularly associated with Cồn Hến, an islet in the Perfume River. Here, the mussels are more than a garnish. They anchor a dish that brings together contrasting temperatures, textures and flavours, from warm rice to crunchy peanuts and aromatic herbs.

For a different expression of Hue's regional palate, try bánh khoái, a small, crisp rice-flour pancake filled with shrimp, pork and bean sprouts. It is served with fresh greens and a thick dipping sauce, often made with peanuts and other savoury ingredients. The pancake is richer than the delicate steamed cakes, but the herbs and dipping sauce help keep the meal lively.