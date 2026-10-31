Have you been to Ladakh’s lesser-known geothermal destination?

Its extreme terrain, wildlife-rich wetlands and pastoral communities make the journey as much about understanding the region as experiencing its unusual geologi cal features. The valley’s most distinctive sights are its natural hot springs, fumaroles and mud pools, where geothermal activity releases steam through the ground. White and yel low mineral deposits, including sulphur, lend parts of the landscape contrasting colours against the surrounding mountains.

Puga is also the site of a pioneering geothermal energy initiative in India, reflecting the potential of the re gion’s underground heat as a re newable energy source. Visitors should observe these features from a safe distance, as the ground around geothermal vents can be unstable and dangerously hot.