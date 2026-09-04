A day of quiet: Asia’s cleanest village Mawlynnong, is now closed to tourists every Sunday

Mawlynnong in Meghalaya, India, earned the monumental title of Asia’s cleanest village in 2003, and 23 years later, it continues to boast that title. Visitors from across the world travel to this picturesque village to witness its remarkable cleanliness and experience the community-led efforts behind it. For years, tourism became an important part of Mawlynnong’s identity and livelihood. However, in a recent move, the village has closed its doors to day-trippers on Sundays, with visitors no longer permitted to enter on the day.

Mawlynnong’s Sunday pause: Why Asia’s cleanest village is saying no to tourists

It came as a surprise to the world when the gates of a much-talked about village in the hills of Meghalaya were decided to remain closed once a week. The village which basically runs on tourism, can’t afford to lose a penny from the tourists, but a little sacrifice is what all of the members are willing to make for a cause. When asked about the reason, residents said that the majority of the population in the village are Christian and it was getting difficult to juggle between Sunday Church and regulating the tourists. The decision was taken by the village council, or Dorbar Shnong, after discussions within the community.