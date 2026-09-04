A day of quiet: Asia’s cleanest village Mawlynnong, is now closed to tourists every Sunday

Mawlynnong in Meghalaya, India, earned the monumental title of Asia’s cleanest village in 2003, and 23 years later, it continues to boast that title. Visitors from across the world travel to this picturesque village to witness its remarkable cleanliness and experience the community-led efforts behind it. For years, tourism became an important part of Mawlynnong’s identity and livelihood. However, in a recent move, the village has closed its doors to day-trippers on Sundays, with visitors no longer permitted to enter on the day.
It came as a surprise to the world when the gates of a much-talked about village in the hills of Meghalaya were decided to remain closed once a week. The village which basically runs on tourism, can’t afford to lose a penny from the tourists, but a little sacrifice is what all of the members are willing to make for a cause. When asked about the reason, residents said that the majority of the population in the village are Christian and it was getting difficult to juggle between Sunday Church and regulating the tourists. The decision was taken by the village council, or Dorbar Shnong, after discussions within the community.
As for guests staying overnight, there are no entry restrictions. However, with most shops and the local market remaining closed on Sundays, getting basic supplies can become difficult. Even something as simple as a bottle of water may not be readily available, with most shops keeping their shutters down. Guests usually stock up on food and water on Saturdays before spending Sunday exploring the village and taking in its serenity at their own pace.
Another major issue residents faced before the Sunday ban was the lack of time for their own daily chores. They often kept themselves busy attending to tourists, leaving little time for themselves and their families. The Sunday closure therefore comes as a much-needed leisure day for residents, while also helping protect the village’s peaceful atmosphere and community-led way of life.