Bengaluru airport plans doorstep baggage pickup, wake-up calls And luxury rides

Bengaluru airport might soon allow passengers to start the airport experience from their homes. The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is considering introducing a home check-in service that would involve a wake-up call, luggage pickup at the doorstep, and a chauffeured ride to the airport.

Bengaluru airport expands Care by BLR programme with new passenger services

The suggested service is to be offered under the Care by BLR service, which is the airport's personal passenger assistance service. Passengers who choose the service may be woken up in the morning before the flight, and then their luggage will be collected from their place, and they will be transferred to KIA.