Bengaluru airport plans doorstep baggage pickup, wake-up calls And luxury rides

Bengaluru airport might soon allow passengers to start the airport experience from their homes. The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is considering introducing a home check-in service that would involve a wake-up call, luggage pickup at the doorstep, and a chauffeured ride to the airport.
The suggested service is to be offered under the Care by BLR service, which is the airport's personal passenger assistance service. Passengers who choose the service may be woken up in the morning before the flight, and then their luggage will be collected from their place, and they will be transferred to KIA.
Upon arrival at the airport, passengers can be helped by Care by BLR staff with the formalities. The purpose is to provide passenger assistance not just at the airport but further along in the journey from home to the boarding gate.
Bengaluru Airport is even exploring options for a courier service to handle those possessions that the passenger cannot pass through the security checkpoint. Rather than throwing away such possessions after checking in, the passengers can have their possessions sent to an address of their choice. However, there is no information available on what possessions will qualify for the courier service.
The Executive Director & CEO of Bengaluru Airport Services Limited, George Bennet Kuruvilla, described Care by BLR as having a 360-degree approach. The program is meant to support passengers right from the kerbside up to the point of boarding and vice versa at the point of arrival.
This program has seen some 300 to 350 transactions on a daily basis through its various offerings, which include Meet & Assist, porter service, and flower delivery. According to George, while airports are normally judged on efficiency, KIA hopes to distinguish itself through empathy as well.
For those who are in search of an excellent transfer service, Bengaluru airport has limousine services that operate from the city to KIA. Some of the car models available for transfer service are BMW, Audi, Mercedes, and Rolls-Royce. The starting price of limousine service is said to be about ₹4,500, while that of Rolls-Royce starts at about ₹50,000.
Care by BLR provides a total of 10 services at the moment; these include Meet & Assist, limo transfers, lounge service, luggage storage, valet parking, porter service, luggage wrapping, car spa, flower bouquet service, and airside limo transfer. As per statements by the officials of Bengaluru airport, more facilities are under consideration for passengers.