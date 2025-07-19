Head to Taj Bangalore for a quiet and luxurious break just steps away from the Bengaluru airport

After lunch, we were comfortably full and decided to take it easy for the rest of the afternoon. We returned to our suite, drew the curtains halfway and simply lazed around — sipping coffee, reading and watching the quiet movement outside the airport. As evening set in, we made our way to Tamarind for dinner. The restaurant had a warm, inviting atmosphere with soft lighting and traditional Indian touches. The menu featured a range of North Indian dishes, rich in flavour and spice. From creamy dals to tender kebabs, every dish was comforting and delicious. After dinner, we returned to our room feeling full and happy. The soft bed and the quiet room made it easy to fall asleep. It was the perfect end to a calm and relaxing day.

The next morning, we chose to have breakfast in our room. The staff set up everything neatly on the dining table in our living room. The spread was simple and fresh — fresh juice, fruits, breads, hot coffee and a couple of South Indian and North Indian delicacies. Sitting at our own table, eating slowly and enjoying the quiet morning felt peaceful. It was a nice way to start the day.

After breakfast, we headed to the J Wellness Circle for a relaxing spa session. The place was quiet and peaceful, with calming music and soft lights. We chose a simple massage to help us unwind. The therapists were gentle and professional, making sure we were comfortable throughout. After our relaxing spa session, it was time to check out. As we packed our bags and left the suite, we felt rested and happy. Though the stay was short, it gave us the quiet break we needed — right next to the airport, yet far from the rush of everyday life.

INR 4,650 onwards. At Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, Gangamuthanahalli.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so