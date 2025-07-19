Head to Taj Bangalore for a quiet and luxurious break just steps away from the Bengaluru airport

Sometimes, the best getaways are the ones closest to home. We had long been longing for a short break — nothing elaborate, just a couple of days to slow down and breathe. The idea of leaving the city felt tiring in itself, so we looked for something simpler. That’s when the thought of Taj Bangalore came into our minds. A hotel we had often seen while rushing to catch flights now felt like the perfect pause we were seeking. With no luggage other than our need to unwind, we drove to the airport — not to board a plane, but to check into a new kind of escape.
Taj Bangalore is a luxury hotel located right next to Kempegowda International Airport. Known for its convenient location, it offers travellers a blend of comfort and elegance without the need to travel into the city. The hotel features spacious, modern rooms with large windows and soundproofing, ensuring a peaceful stay despite its airport-side setting. Dining options include Café 77 East for global cuisine, Tamarind for North Indian specialities and Soi & Sake for Asian flavours. The property also has a swimming pool, spa and fitness centre, making it suitable for both business travellers and those looking for a quick getaway.
The property features 370 well-designed, soundproof rooms and suites. Each room comes with modern furniture, a comfortable work area, plenty of natural light and soft, high-quality linens. The rooms are made to offer both style and comfort, whether you’re here for work or a short break. After a quick and comfortable check-in, we were escorted to our room — the Luxury Suite which offered a lovely view of the airport. The suite was spacious and thoughtfully designed, with a separate living area, large windows and a cosy bedroom. Despite being so close to the airport, the room was peaceful and quiet, thanks to soundproofing. The bed was soft, the bathroom was stylish with a bathtub and the little details like fresh linen and comfortable seating made the stay feel special. Watching the airport lights and activity from the comfort of our suite added a unique touch to the experience. Soon after check-in, we took a nap after which we were invited for a tour of the property. A staff member warmly guided us through the different spaces, starting from the elegant lobby. We walked past the restaurants, each with its own distinct look and feel and caught a glimpse of the outdoor pool surrounded by greenery. The spa and fitness centre looked inviting, perfect for a quiet break or a quick workout session.
After the show-around, we headed to Soi & Sake for lunch. The restaurant had a calm, elegant vibe, perfect for a quiet meal. We chose from a menu that offered a mix of Asian dishes, from sushi to Thai curries. Each dish was beautifully presented and full of flavour. The sushi, in particular, stood out — fresh and light.
After lunch, we were comfortably full and decided to take it easy for the rest of the afternoon. We returned to our suite, drew the curtains halfway and simply lazed around — sipping coffee, reading and watching the quiet movement outside the airport. As evening set in, we made our way to Tamarind for dinner. The restaurant had a warm, inviting atmosphere with soft lighting and traditional Indian touches. The menu featured a range of North Indian dishes, rich in flavour and spice. From creamy dals to tender kebabs, every dish was comforting and delicious. After dinner, we returned to our room feeling full and happy. The soft bed and the quiet room made it easy to fall asleep. It was the perfect end to a calm and relaxing day.
The next morning, we chose to have breakfast in our room. The staff set up everything neatly on the dining table in our living room. The spread was simple and fresh — fresh juice, fruits, breads, hot coffee and a couple of South Indian and North Indian delicacies. Sitting at our own table, eating slowly and enjoying the quiet morning felt peaceful. It was a nice way to start the day.
After breakfast, we headed to the J Wellness Circle for a relaxing spa session. The place was quiet and peaceful, with calming music and soft lights. We chose a simple massage to help us unwind. The therapists were gentle and professional, making sure we were comfortable throughout. After our relaxing spa session, it was time to check out. As we packed our bags and left the suite, we felt rested and happy. Though the stay was short, it gave us the quiet break we needed — right next to the airport, yet far from the rush of everyday life.
INR 4,650 onwards. At Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, Gangamuthanahalli.
