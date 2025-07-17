Zayed National Museum of UAE to open December 2025

Abu Dhabi’s cultural scene is set to take a major leap with the eagerly awaited launch of the Zayed National Museum in December 2025. Located in Saadiyat Cultural District, this flagship museum will be an immersive experience of 3,00,000 years of UAE human history, yet celebrate the timeless legacy of the country’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Abu Dhabi’s Zayed National Museum set to unveil UAE’s rich history this December

Conceived by world-renowned Pritzker Prize-winning architect Lord Norman Foster of Foster + Partners, the museum’s bold design is rooted in Emirati culture. Its five soaring steel fins, inspired by the wing of a falcon in flight, reflect the profound cultural tradition of falconry in the UAE. Symbolically beautiful as they are, the fins also play a critical role in the sustainable design of the museum, serving as thermal chimneys to cool the interior naturally.

Their six permanent galleries over two floors will be visited by audiences, who will see an unparalleled collection of artefacts drawn from all parts of the UAE, including important gifts and international loans. Highlights of the collection, include the ancient Abu Dhabi Pearl, which shines a new light on the pearling past of the region, and the magnificent Blue Qur’an. A rebuilt ancient Magan Boat reinforces the nation’s historical links and maritime heritage as well.