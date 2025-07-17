Zayed National Museum of UAE to open December 2025

Abu Dhabi’s cultural scene is set to take a major leap with the eagerly awaited launch of the Zayed National Museum in December 2025. Located in Saadiyat Cultural District, this flagship museum will be an immersive experience of 3,00,000 years of UAE human history, yet celebrate the timeless legacy of the country’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Conceived by world-renowned Pritzker Prize-winning architect Lord Norman Foster of Foster + Partners, the museum’s bold design is rooted in Emirati culture. Its five soaring steel fins, inspired by the wing of a falcon in flight, reflect the profound cultural tradition of falconry in the UAE. Symbolically beautiful as they are, the fins also play a critical role in the sustainable design of the museum, serving as thermal chimneys to cool the interior naturally.
Their six permanent galleries over two floors will be visited by audiences, who will see an unparalleled collection of artefacts drawn from all parts of the UAE, including important gifts and international loans. Highlights of the collection, include the ancient Abu Dhabi Pearl, which shines a new light on the pearling past of the region, and the magnificent Blue Qur’an. A rebuilt ancient Magan Boat reinforces the nation’s historical links and maritime heritage as well.
His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, said, “The cultural legacy of the UAE has been nurtured over decades, from the establishment of its earliest cultural institutions to today’s expansive vision for cultural exchange and knowledge. Saadiyat Cultural District represents the next chapter in this national journey, curating world-class institutions that honour the past and engage the future. As the national museum of the United Arab Emirates, Zayed National Museum is the legacy of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It is a tribute to his boundless belief in people, in their ability to learn, to uphold the values of unity, compassion and national pride. This museum is more than a place of preservation; it is a promise to future generations, a beacon of our identity, and a space where our story is told not just through objects, but through emotion, memory and vision. This institution will carry our story forward for generations to come.”
The Zayed National Museum is part of an esteemed group of cultural institutions located in Saadiyat Cultural District, such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, and the soon-to-open Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, further positioning Abu Dhabi as a centre of culture innovation and global understanding.