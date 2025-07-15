Stay up in a hotel with no walls in Switzerland

Imagine waking up to the breathtaking view of the Swiss Alps, not through a window, but right from your bed, with no walls in sight. Welcome to Null Stern Hotel in Switzerland, where luxury meets raw nature. No walls, no ceiling, just a bed, and the mountains beyond. This unconventional stay lets you sleep under the stars in the most unforgettable way. It's not just a room — it's a whole different experience!

How is Switzerland's open-air hotel?

The concept of Null Stern is derived from the German word meaning No Star hotel which compliments with their use of minimalist techniques to build the place. Rather than selling traditional luxury, the creators aim to spotlight the experience itself, placing nature and simplicity at the heart of the stay.

This open-air hotel is located at a height of 6,463 ft from sea level and blends the novelty of camping with touches of comfort. Sitting in the heart of the Swiss Alps, this will cost you about $210 a night. This experience of camping with the tinge of luxe will definitely take you to the dream land.

Personal Butler at your service!