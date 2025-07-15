Stay up in a hotel with no walls in Switzerland
Imagine waking up to the breathtaking view of the Swiss Alps, not through a window, but right from your bed, with no walls in sight. Welcome to Null Stern Hotel in Switzerland, where luxury meets raw nature. No walls, no ceiling, just a bed, and the mountains beyond. This unconventional stay lets you sleep under the stars in the most unforgettable way. It's not just a room — it's a whole different experience!
How is Switzerland's open-air hotel?
The concept of Null Stern is derived from the German word meaning No Star hotel which compliments with their use of minimalist techniques to build the place. Rather than selling traditional luxury, the creators aim to spotlight the experience itself, placing nature and simplicity at the heart of the stay.
This open-air hotel is located at a height of 6,463 ft from sea level and blends the novelty of camping with touches of comfort. Sitting in the heart of the Swiss Alps, this will cost you about $210 a night. This experience of camping with the tinge of luxe will definitely take you to the dream land.
Personal Butler at your service!
Guests are looked after by a personal butler, who handles all room services and meals throughout the stay. While the bed is out in the open, the butler stays nearby in a small cabin ensuring a three-meal service and a touch of comfort is provided, even in the wild.
No TV in bed option?
Missing the old fashion TV in the room even up on the hills? Seriously, too bad! But they have got you covered there as well. So, what’s playing? The butler! Every day, they step into a TV structured frame to deliver the news, weather, and a few fun anecdotes, making it the quirkiest TV you’ll ever tune into.
For all those curious readers wondering what happens when it rains — well, guests are moved to a nearby hut and everything is fixed quickly once it stops raining. But, usually they don’t take bookings during continuous rainy days. While the weather can be unpredictable, it’s all part of the charm. After all, a bit of unexpected rain is what makes it feel like real camping in the wild.