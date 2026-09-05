India expands e-Visa entry network to 88 ports: Check new airports, land borders and application rules

India has expanded the number of e-Visa entry points to 88 designated immigration checkpoints, including two new airports and nine new land checkpoints for eligible foreign nationals. It has become easier for international travellers to avail of this online visa facility, which was launched in 2014 and is now open to citizens of 172 countries.

What is India’s e-Visa and where can travellers avail it?

The e-Visa permits certain foreigners to make their application online and receive their ETA by email even before travelling. The recent additions to the list are the airports of Bhopal and Tirupati. The newly added land ports are Agartala, Darranga, Gede, Ghojadanga, Haridaspur, Jaigaon, Dawki, Moreh and Attari (Road). The number of airports in India is currently 37, 38 seaports and 13 land ports for e-Visa purposes.