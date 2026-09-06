All you need to know about the luxury train ride in Machu Picchu

The trip to the old Inca citadel is the ultimate dream destination of many travellers from all over the world each year. Machu Picchu train ride, i.e. the Belmond Hiram Bingham, passes by the Andes Mountains before ending up in Aguas Calientes, the small town situated below Machu Picchu. This train is among the most luxurious and costly means of transportation available to reach the destination.
The Belmond Hiram Bingham is modelled on the golden age of railroad transportation. The train bears the name of Hiram Bingham, the American archaeologist who helped put Machu Picchu on the map in 1911. It boasts beautiful wood-panelled interiors and comfortable chairs. The journey starts right from the moment one boards the train. The train does not just offer travel; it offers comfort, food, music, and scenic views along the way.
It passes through the awe-inspiring scenery of the Andes. Once the train leaves the city, passengers start to see valleys, rivers, villages, and mountains. The most notable feature of the train is the open observation car. Here, people have an opportunity to get out, breathe the fresh mountain air, and admire the views of the Sacred Valley without any obstructions. It is perfect for taking photos or just enjoying the view.
Machu Picchu's train ride offers passengers delicious meals that are made based on the Peruvian culinary tradition. The meals are made fresh at the train station using local ingredients and flavours. An authentic Pisco Sour, freshly mixed, is another important element of the experience. This cocktail from Peru’s national menu is an option to enjoy during the journey across the Andes. Passengers can also choose from wines and other premium beverages.
Live musicians from Peru play on board the Bar Car of the train. This gives rise to an entertaining ambience, with the passengers clapping, singing, and dancing. The mood of celebration also makes the passengers feel more comfortable.
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