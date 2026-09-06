All you need to know about the luxury train ride in Machu Picchu

The trip to the old Inca citadel is the ultimate dream destination of many travellers from all over the world each year. Machu Picchu train ride, i.e. the Belmond Hiram Bingham, passes by the Andes Mountains before ending up in Aguas Calientes, the small town situated below Machu Picchu. This train is among the most luxurious and costly means of transportation available to reach the destination.

What makes Machu Picchu's train ride so luxurious and special

The Belmond Hiram Bingham is modelled on the golden age of railroad transportation. The train bears the name of Hiram Bingham, the American archaeologist who helped put Machu Picchu on the map in 1911. It boasts beautiful wood-panelled interiors and comfortable chairs. The journey starts right from the moment one boards the train. The train does not just offer travel; it offers comfort, food, music, and scenic views along the way.