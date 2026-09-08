Ashok Vatika in Sri Lanka: The Ramayana garden that is linked to Sita's captivity

Ashok Vatika is one of the most crucial stories that belong to the Ramayana. After kidnapping Sita from the Dandaka Forest, she declined to live in his palace. Hence, Ravana permitted her to reside in his royal garden, wherein she remained dedicated to Lord Rama. This story can be found in Valmiki’s Ramayana, Vishnu Purana, and the Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas.

Where is Ashok Vatika believed to be in Sri Lanka?

According to reports, Ashok Vatika is located in the vicinity of Seetha Eliya, close to Nuwara Eliya. The Hakgala Botanical Garden has been linked with the famous garden in many respects. In addition, Hakgala Rock and Sita Pokuna have also been linked with the captivity of Sita.