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Ashok Vatika in Sri Lanka: The Ramayana garden that is linked to Sita's captivity

Ashok Vatika, the legendary garden where Sita is believed to have been held by Ravana, is traditionally identified with the Seetha Eliya-Hakgala area near Nuwara Eliya
Ashok Vatika, traditionally linked to Sri Lanka’s Seetha Eliya, remains a major Ramayana pilgrimage sit
Ashok Vatika in Sri Lanka: The sacred garden at the heart of Sita’s abduction
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Ashok Vatika is one of the most crucial stories that belong to the Ramayana. After kidnapping Sita from the Dandaka Forest, she declined to live in his palace. Hence, Ravana permitted her to reside in his royal garden, wherein she remained dedicated to Lord Rama. This story can be found in Valmiki’s Ramayana, Vishnu Purana, and the Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas.

Where is Ashok Vatika believed to be in Sri Lanka?

According to reports, Ashok Vatika is located in the vicinity of Seetha Eliya, close to Nuwara Eliya. The Hakgala Botanical Garden has been linked with the famous garden in many respects. In addition, Hakgala Rock and Sita Pokuna have also been linked with the captivity of Sita.

It is believed that Sita stayed under a shimshapa tree. She turned down all the facilities given by Ravana and waited for Rama. Ravana came to see her many times, as did his wife Mandodari.

This garden was referred to as a beautiful garden grove of ashoka trees or Saraca asoca trees. The belief was that this garden was created by the divine architect named Vishwakarma. However, despite being beautiful, it ended up becoming a golden prison for Sita.

What can visitors see at Seetha Eliya today?

Hanuman later devastated much of the garden before his capture
Hanuman reached Lanka while searching for Sita and eventually found her in this garden

Sita Amman Temple, which lies close to Hakgala, is a functional temple for Hindus and is dedicated to Sita. It has images of Sita, Rama, Lakshmana, and Hanuman. The nearby rocks have footprints that were said to be those of Hanuman.

The stream near the temple is called the Sita Jharna, where it is claimed that Sita took baths during her confinement period. The Hakgala Botanical Garden, Sita Amman Temple, and Sita Jharna constitute a major site of Sri Lanka’s Ramayana Trail.

What should visitors know before visiting Ashok Vatika in Sri Lanka?

A stream beside the temple is identified as Sita Jharna, where Sita is believed to have bathed during her captivity
The Sita Amman Temple near Hakgala is an active Hindu place of worship dedicated to Sita

There is an entry fee at Hakgala Botanical Garden, though fees may differ. Sita Amman Temple permits visits by all religious denominations. One needs to be dressed conservatively, covering their shoulders and knees, and remove their shoes while entering the temple premises.

Seetha Eliya Temple is about 10 km away from Nuwara Eliya and can be accessed via tuk-tuk or a personal car. The weather in the mountains is unpredictable, so a raincoat or umbrella is recommended. The two days that are widely celebrated here are Ram Navami and Diwali.

Nuwara Eliya, around 1,868 metres above sea level, provides a convenient base for exploring the area
Ashok Vatika represents Sita’s long wait, resistance and eventual rescue

Ashoka trees still stand out as the most symbolic elements in Sita’s tale. The flowers of this tree in orange-red colour are offered to the temple. The mist-covered hills and gardens of Seetha Eliya define the uniqueness of the landscape.

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Ashok Vatika, traditionally linked to Sri Lanka’s Seetha Eliya, remains a major Ramayana pilgrimage sit
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