Visiting Japan? Here's your guide to wishing on Daruma Dolls on your trip

Designed as a roley-poley toy (okiagari-koboshi), it returns upright if knocked over, symbolising the Japanese proverb 'Fall down seven times, stand up eight.' A Daruma doll is a traditional Japanese hollow, round papier-mâché doll modelled after Bodhidharma, the monk who founded Zen Buddhism.
The doll is sold with blank white circles for eyes. The goal-setting ritual works in two steps. Fill in the left pupil with black ink when setting a goal or making a wish. Fill in the right pupil once the goal is accomplished. At the end of a year, whether the goal was achieved or not, Daruma dolls are typically returned to a Buddhist temple for a ceremonial burning ritual called Daruma Kuyo to express gratitude and reset for the coming year. Daruma dolls are categorised by colours signifying different intended wishes.
Red represents general good fortune, protection and perseverance. Historically inspired by the red robes of Bodhidharma and believed to ward off evil spirits and illness, a red Daruma is chosen when setting ambitious life goals, praying for family safety or seeking the determination needed to overcome significant obstacles.
White symbolises purity, focus and academic achievement. Rooted in Japanese culture as a representation of a clean slate and sacred beginnings, this colour is traditionally used when studying for major exams, setting scholarly goals or marking the start of a fresh personal milestone.
Gold embodies wealth, commercial growth and financial prosperity, directly linking the physical luster of precious metals with material success. Entrepreneurs, business owners and investors frequently select gold Daruma dolls to encourage revenue expansion, attract lucrative opportunities and ensure profitable outcomes for new ventures.
Black stands for powerful defence, financial stability and protection against misfortune, offering a shield against negative outcomes. In business contexts, black invokes the concept of remaining profitable, making it the ideal choice for business owners aiming to safeguard existing assets, prevent financial losses and ward off bad luck.
Purple signifies health, longevity and personal refinement, drawing on its historical association with royalty and high-ranking Buddhist monks. Selecting a purple Daruma reflects a desire for self-improvement, spiritual elevation, and continuous personal growth, while also serving as a thoughtful wish for a long and vibrant life.
Pink represents romance, love and harmonious personal connections, taking inspiration from the gentle aesthetics of cherry blossoms. This modern color choice is designed to help individuals attract meaningful romantic partnerships, ensure smooth wedding preparations or nurture deeper bonds within existing relationships.
Green embodies physical health, vitality and natural rejuvenation, drawing its energy from the flourishing natural world. It is primarily chosen by those recovering from illness, athletes undergoing rigorous physical training, or anyone striving to improve their overall health, stamina and mental well-being.
Yellow symbolises security, honour and steady financial protection, grounding its meaning in the stability of earth energy. Unlike the high-aspiring drive of gold, yellow focuses on safeguarding already acquired assets, building lasting security and earning respectful recognition within one's community or career.
Blue denotes calm focus, career advancement and skill mastery, reflecting the steady depth of the sky and ocean. Professionals, artists and scholars select blue Daruma dolls when working toward a job promotion, attempting to master a difficult craft or needing sustained mental clarity during long-term projects.
Orange represents family prosperity, fertility and generational harmony, deriving its name and symbolism from the daidai citrus fruit, which phonetically translates to 'generation to generation.' Families choose an orange Daruma to invite wishes for a successful pregnancy, encourage household peace or foster the long-term expansion of a family business.