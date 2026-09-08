Visiting Japan? Here's your guide to wishing on Daruma Dolls on your trip

The doll is sold with blank white circles for eyes. The goal-setting ritual works in two steps. Fill in the left pupil with black ink when setting a goal or making a wish. Fill in the right pupil once the goal is accomplished. At the end of a year, whether the goal was achieved or not, Daruma dolls are typically returned to a Buddhist temple for a ceremonial burning ritual called Daruma Kuyo to express gratitude and reset for the coming year. Daruma dolls are categorised by colours signifying different intended wishes.