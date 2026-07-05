Nuigurumi Jinja: The stuffed toy shrine in Japan that connects you deeply with your furry companions

The Nuigurumi Jinja is surrounded by the forest of Miyama in Kyoto. Thus, the construction is done with mostly organic and natural materials like bamboo, wood, thatched roofs and all. It is another reflection of how close the space connects one to their plush toys and nature, who are, parts of the same whole. The innovative toy shaped windows, gates, doors gives it a very peaceful sanctuary feel. However unlike deities placed in regular shrines, here one would find Milda the Peach Fairy and the polar bear like King Puffy. It is believed that these guardians help the soul of the plushies travel to the other world through dedicated ceremonies.

While the shrine was been officially launched it will be made open to the public from July 7 which also coincides with the Tanabata festival.