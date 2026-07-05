Nuigurumi Jinja: The stuffed toy shrine in Japan that connects you deeply with your furry companions

Do you remember who was your first companion in life, the one who was privy to all your secrets and naughtiness and even became a part of it (though unwillingly at times)? Wasn’t it your favourite soft toy? The one teddy bear or a rabbit or a cartoon merch that went everywhere along with you! And then over the years it got damaged and was discarded. But even today when you browse old photos and spot it, do you take a moment to remember cherished times with it? The Japanese understand this emotional connect one may have formed with their stuffed toys or plushies and that is why, Japan has found itself throwing open doors to a unique Plushie / Stuffed Toy Shrine.
Shrines aren’t a new concept, especially in Japan where one can spot a shrine in most forests. It is positioned in the peaceful and sacred environment where you can feel closer to the deities. Elevating this concept is the Nuigurumi Jinja, which translates to Plush Toy Shrine. It was created by Komichi Horiguchi, who is the founder of a toy repair service and have closely seen how people are attached to their plush toys. The shrine has a space for prayers and a site where plush toys can be laid to rest. What might loosely translate to as a plush toy graveyard, comes from the ideology that the toys had a force which needs to be attended and respected, even in the afterlife.
The Nuigurumi Jinja is surrounded by the forest of Miyama in Kyoto. Thus, the construction is done with mostly organic and natural materials like bamboo, wood, thatched roofs and all. It is another reflection of how close the space connects one to their plush toys and nature, who are, parts of the same whole. The innovative toy shaped windows, gates, doors gives it a very peaceful sanctuary feel. However unlike deities placed in regular shrines, here one would find Milda the Peach Fairy and the polar bear like King Puffy. It is believed that these guardians help the soul of the plushies travel to the other world through dedicated ceremonies.
While the shrine was been officially launched it will be made open to the public from July 7 which also coincides with the Tanabata festival.