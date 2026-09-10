Why does the Neelakurinji flower bloom once every 12 years? Everything to know about Munnar’s famous blue flower

Kodagu in Karnataka saw its bloom in 2018, while Chikmagaluru's Mullayanagiri range lit up blue in 2022. Multiply that across the roughly 40-odd flowering varieties of Strobilanthes found in the region, several with entirely different cycles and the ‘once in 12 years flower’ turns out to be an ongoing, overlapping rotation across the Ghats.

Tourism surges overnight in bloom years, hillside homestays fill up, and photographers plan trips years in advance. But that popularity cuts both ways: the species was formally assessed by the IUCN for the first time only in 2024, and it landed on the Red List as Vulnerable — squeezed by plantation expansion, invasive species, and the very tourist footfall its beauty attracts.

If you're planning around the marquee 2030 Eravikulam bloom, mark the calendar now because by the time those hills turn blue again, you'll have had twelve years to get ready for it.