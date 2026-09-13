Coorg travel guide: Why the Scotland of India belongs on your travel list

Coorg, also called Kodagu, is one of the most unique hill stations in the state of Karnataka. This place has many tea estates, misty, rain-forested hills, waterfalls, and the local culture of the Kodavas. Located in the southern part of the Western Ghats, Coorg ranges from 900 metres to almost 1,750 metres above sea level.
The headquarters of the district is Madikeri, and Virajpet and Somwarpet make up the other two talukas. Cauvery River originates from Talacauvery in the Brahmagiri hills. It gives the area religious significance. Coffee continues to be important in the lives of people here, and there is also production of pepper, cardamom, vanilla, and honey.
From October through to March is the best time for viewing, plantation tours, trekking and wildlife tours. From November to January is the ideal time for coffee aficionados due to the harvesting and processing of coffee beans being carried out. The months from June to September bring downpours and scenic landscapes. However, it could make trekking challenging.
There is no airport or railway station in the district. Mangalore International Airport is around 160 km away from Madikeri, whereas Mysore Airport is approximately 120 km away. Mysore and Hassan are the closest rail stations.
It is around 260 km from Bangalore to Coorg by road and usually takes about 5-6 hours. Buses, private vehicles, and taxi services are available here, while a rental car with a driver is always helpful for sightseeing.
Coffee plantation homestays allow for the most authentic experience of plantation life. Several have Kodava cuisine, plantation tours, and opportunities to witness the cultivation and processing of coffee beans.
Plantation heritage estates and luxury hill resorts have better amenities but still maintain the surrounding natural environment. Reservations are recommended from October to March.
The Kodava cuisine forms an important element of the trip. The Pandi Curry, which has kachampuli vinegar as its key ingredient, is the speciality and is usually accompanied by Kadumbuttu. The Akki Roti and Noolputtu are some other dishes that you must try when you come here. It would be ideal to end your meal with a cup of Coorg Coffee.
Things to do in Coorg
A coffee estate tour is one of the best things to do, especially from November to January when harvesting occurs. The spiritual heritage of this area can be seen through places such as Talacauvery and Bhagamandala. The rainforest beauty of this place can be seen through Abbey Falls and Iruppu Falls.
Mandalpatti provides perfect viewpoints for scenic beauty, whereas Tadiandamol, at an elevation of 1,748 metres, is best suited for a tough day-long trek. Dubare provides fun-filled elephant safaris on the riverbanks, whereas the chances of viewing elephants, gaur, deer, and tigers/leopards are there in Nagarhole National Park.
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