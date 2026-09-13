Coorg travel guide: Why the Scotland of India belongs on your travel list

Coorg, also called Kodagu, is one of the most unique hill stations in the state of Karnataka. This place has many tea estates, misty, rain-forested hills, waterfalls, and the local culture of the Kodavas. Located in the southern part of the Western Ghats, Coorg ranges from 900 metres to almost 1,750 metres above sea level.

What should travellers know before visiting Coorg?

The headquarters of the district is Madikeri, and Virajpet and Somwarpet make up the other two talukas. Cauvery River originates from Talacauvery in the Brahmagiri hills. It gives the area religious significance. Coffee continues to be important in the lives of people here, and there is also production of pepper, cardamom, vanilla, and honey.