Namchi travel guide: Best places to visit, things to do and where to eat

Nestled at an altitude of about 1,315 meters in South Sikkim, Namchi is one such place where mountains, spirituality, and culture meet in perfect harmony. Some of the major attractions of Namchi include the beautiful view of the Kanchenjunga Range, well-manicured gardens, monasteries, and pilgrim spots. Moreover, it is not as crowded as some of the other popular hill stations. There is no lack of things to see or do in this Himalayan hill station, whether it is the tall statues, tranquil parks, or delicious food.

Best places to visit in Namchi

Samdruptse Hill is among the most popular destinations in the town. It has an impressive 135-foot statue of Guru Padmasambhava overlooking the valleys below. The calmness of the area, together with its gardens and mountainous scenery, makes it a preferred place for pilgrims and tourists.