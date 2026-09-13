Explore Kaas Plateau, where more than 800 wildflowers bloom together

Each monsoon season, the Kaas Plateau of the Western Ghats of Maharashtra becomes a stunning landscape of flowering plants. Over 800 species of flowering plants grow here, and many of them are rare, endemic, and endangered types. The plateau covers an area of approximately 1,000 hectares and sits at an elevation of 1,200 meters above sea level.
The blooming period normally runs from August to October. Changes occur in the landscape every seven to 10 days due to the fading of some flowers and the blossoming of others. This implies that two trips during the blooming period could give completely different scenery. Four marked walking tracks provide access to different parts of the plateau.
Kaas is located at a distance of about 25 kilometres from Satara. The journey from Pune would take almost three hours and cover a distance of 140 kilometres. Satara is the nearest railway station and is at a distance of 45- 60 minutes by road from Kaas.
Parking facilities are available at the top of the hill. Vehicles are not allowed on the plateau. There is a minibus shuttle service provided by the authorities free of cost from the parking spot to the main gate and trails.
The Kaas Plateau is open from 7 am to 6 pm. Entry slots are 7 am-11 am, 11 am-3 pm and 3 pm-6 pm. Booking is compulsory during the flowering period. The maximum number of visitors allowed each day is 3,000.
This is done in 3 batches. The amount paid by visitors for the year 2025 is Rs 150 per individual per day. They need to have a copy of their booking with them while entering the trail.
The most exciting feature is the wide array of wildflowers that bloom there. These include the yellow Sonki, purple Karvi, blue Sita’s Tears, Kandil Pushpa and wide varieties of Murdannia
Carnivorous plants like Utricularia and sundew also grow here. The Kumudini Pond is located about 2 to 3 kilometres away from the central office. The pond’s surface is filled with white Kumudini flowers and leaves.
Visitors would find Satara the easiest location to stay because there are hotels and other forms of accommodation available in Satara. Visitors would also be able to access the plateau in the morning.
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