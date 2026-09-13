Explore Kaas Plateau, where more than 800 wildflowers bloom together

Each monsoon season, the Kaas Plateau of the Western Ghats of Maharashtra becomes a stunning landscape of flowering plants. Over 800 species of flowering plants grow here, and many of them are rare, endemic, and endangered types. The plateau covers an area of approximately 1,000 hectares and sits at an elevation of 1,200 meters above sea level.

When is the flowering season in the Kaas Plateau?

The blooming period normally runs from August to October. Changes occur in the landscape every seven to 10 days due to the fading of some flowers and the blossoming of others. This implies that two trips during the blooming period could give completely different scenery. Four marked walking tracks provide access to different parts of the plateau.