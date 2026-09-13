From Arrakis to Caladan: Real filming sites of the Dune saga you can actually visit before Part Three

The Dune spirit is well and truly rising with each passing month. With the final instalment of the film releasing this December, one way fans are biding time is rewatching the films and breaking down each detail and comparing them with the books.
Another way that the fans can indeed celebrate Dune is to visit the real-life locations where the film's past instalments were actually shot. Be it Arrakis and its sandy and often rocky terrains or green blankets atop the coastal cliffs of Caladan, here are a few locations that you must visit to soak in the views and relive the moments from the film series ahead of the release of its final chapter.
Before we head to Arrakis, we must urge you to visit Caladan, the home planet of the House Atreides, aka the Stadlandet Peninsula, located in the Stad municipality in Norway. Its signature green-grey views presented in the backdrop of vast expanse of the Ocean was almost poetic of the prosperity and peace that existed within the esteemed house that would soon encounter betrayal and downfall giving rise to Paul Atreides' reign in Arrakis. A drive along the Nordfjord coast in western Norway after touching down at Ålesund or Bergen will assure a scenic journey.
This location, a popular option for filmmakers to shoot at, gave Dune its setting for Fremen sietches & rock outcrops. The deserts sandstone cliffs, the deep orange valleys made for a captivating setting for the Dune films. You can visit this location by first landing at Amman or Aqaba in Jordan followed by a transfer on road that may approximately take 4 hours. Experience it with your favourite jeep safaris and stays at desert eco-capms.
The Liwa Desert, part of the Rub' al Khali in the UAE gave Dune its larger more magestic and cosmic scope. With establishing shots for Arrakis shot here, the fictional planet attained the perfect backdrops for the scenes that included spice harvesting operations and the epic worm riding sequences. Drive for about two and a half hours southwest from Abu Dhabi and you'll get the chance to experience the location with its iconic dune buggy drives and camel rides.
The home of the emperor in the Dune series, the Imperial Kaitain, uses the brutalist concrete structure of Brion Tomb by Italian architect and designer Carlo Scarpa. Located in the Altivole municipality in Italy, the public can access it for tours. You can reach via an hour's drive from Venice.