From Arrakis to Caladan: Real filming sites of the Dune saga you can actually visit before Part Three

The Dune spirit is well and truly rising with each passing month. With the final instalment of the film releasing this December, one way fans are biding time is rewatching the films and breaking down each detail and comparing them with the books.

Another way that the fans can indeed celebrate Dune is to visit the real-life locations where the film's past instalments were actually shot. Be it Arrakis and its sandy and often rocky terrains or green blankets atop the coastal cliffs of Caladan, here are a few locations that you must visit to soak in the views and relive the moments from the film series ahead of the release of its final chapter.