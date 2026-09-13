Ghost tourism: What's driving the travel trend in 2026?

The battlefield is yet another type of heritage site to consider. The visitor comes here in order to learn about the battles fought in the past in relation to the haunting phenomenon surrounding this site.

How can travellers prepare for ghost tourism?

Research is an effective starting point. Getting to know the past, stories, and alleged paranormal activities related to a place may help one gain a deeper understanding.Ghost tourism has become an interesting niche in the tourism sector, appealing to people who seek something other than just sightseeing. This type of tourism requires visiting locations associated with death, tragedy, ghosts or any form of mysterious stories. To some tourists, the attraction is about the excitement, while to others it is an opportunity to learn about the stories that have made the location mysterious.

What is ghost tourism and why is it becoming more popular?

Ghost tourism can be traced way back into history. Stories about ghosts and hauntings were told by ancient civilisations and through local folklore. The commercial version emerged in the latter part of the 20th century, especially with the emergence of ghost tours.