London parks: How to make the most of your autumn evening stroll?

If you want to stand in the middle of a Park in London city and feel like you are lost in the woods, then Hampstead Heath is the perfect place for you to be. From rough roads to quiet meadows, from cobbled woodland paths to tall trees that create an eerie atmosphere, from Hill Garden and Pergola to the panoramic views of the city, you would find them all here.

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