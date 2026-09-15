London parks: How to make the most of your autumn evening stroll?

If you are in London and looking to take a day off by spending it around town before your hectic sightseeing begins, then take your pick and visit any of the beautiful gardens around the city. From the city skyline to the autumn sunsets, from architectural monuments to trees that have seen centuries, you would find them all hidden in London’s sprawling parks.
If you want to combine your walk with a beautiful lake sunset view, then head over to the vast Hyde Park. Easily accessible by public transport, this park also hosts the serpentine course which is a crowd favourite spot for photographs. While you are taking a leisurely walk around the Park, don’t miss sights like the Rose Garden in bloom, The Dell and the Lover’s Walk. The combination of orange hues, bright blue sunset skies and lush greens on the ground, makes for a postcard view worth remembering.
If you want to move out of the lake horizon and take a stroll near London’s famous Thames River, then go for the Battersea Park. Check the beautiful riverside view, peace pagoda, ornamental gardens and the sky that changes colour every now and then.
If you want to surround yourself with history and views, then pick the Greenwich Park. The stroll is no less than a leisurely hike uphill from where you get to see an unforgettable city view. Pass the autumn foliage as you make your way up to the Royal Observatory and Prime Meridian. On your way you would also be able to see old trees like the Queen Elizabeth Oak which is said to be around 750 years old. If you are lucky, you might even spot some deer.
Regent Park is the ideal spot if all you want is a stroll around the autumn foliage. Inside the park perimeters, you would also be able to visit the Queen Mary’s Rose Garden. From beautiful blooms to properly pruned bushes, see them all against the autumn sunset lights in the sky. Before arriving check the Park timings as they tend to close early since sunsets are early in autumn.
If you want to stand in the middle of a Park in London city and feel like you are lost in the woods, then Hampstead Heath is the perfect place for you to be. From rough roads to quiet meadows, from cobbled woodland paths to tall trees that create an eerie atmosphere, from Hill Garden and Pergola to the panoramic views of the city, you would find them all here.
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