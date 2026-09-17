Luxury flights to Antarctica may soon run on used cooking oil

Flights as a global transport have seen a serious surge in the past decade, and rightly so. But every time an aircraft takes off, it burns thousands of litres of jet fuel, releasing carbon dioxide and other emissions that contribute to climate change. As the aviation industry actively is looking for more sustainable alternatives, a South African company has now begun supplying SAF made partly from used cooking oil, offering an alternative to the harmful jet fuel, to fly to Antarctica.

Antarctica flights to use fuel made from used cooking oil in a sustainability push

In a recent move, Sasol, a South African company that produces fuels and chemicals, has turned to an eco-friendly alternative to jet fuels. They have signed a commercial contract with tourism operator White Desert that hosts trips to Antarctica. Now travellers flying from Cape Town to Antarctica will soon be able to make the journey on flights powered partly by sustainable aviation fuel made from used cooking oil. The initiative is at its starting phase and thus only includes luxury trips to the icy continent.

As of now there are no reports of whether there will be any changes in the ticket prices. As a whole, a trip to Antarctica weighs on the expensive side of the scale, considering the nature of the package and destination. Reports suggest that this company’s packages include one-day trips priced at USD 16,500 and seven-day journeys costing up to USD 120,000.

The White Desert operates once every week taking passengers to one of the most sensitive areas in the world. The use of SAF here is even more crucial because of the climatic conditions in the continent.