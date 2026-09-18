A luxury sanctuary in Coorg where forests, wilderness and slow living come together

After tipping it down for three days, the rain had finally taken a breather in Coorg, as though it, too, needed to sigh at the end of an arduous week. It was way past 10 pm, and the night seemed wrapped in a heavy blanket as our car cruised towards The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary. The roads still glistened from the downpour, while the earthy scent of petrichor lingered in the air. We meandered along narrow, winding roads, enveloped in an almost eerie stillness. For someone arriving from a city, the world suddenly felt quieter — the kind of silence Ruskin Bond so often finds in the hills, where even the absence of people seems to have a presence.

A Luxury escape in Coorg with private pools, forest trails and coffee experiences

We were dead on our feet, having already packed quite a bit into the preceding 24 hours. We had wrapped up work, dashed to the airport, landed in Mysuru and then embarked on a three-hour drive to Coorg. The moment we touched down in Karnataka, our hearts began clamouring for a Karnataka-style dosa.

Our driver, a genial man who seemed to know every nook and corner of the route like the back of his hand, suggested a pit stop at Unsur. We ordered an open masala dosa and a cup of filter coffee. One bite and one sip later, we found ourselves taking a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about our days of living in Bengaluru. The quick stop was just the recharge we needed to fend off sleep until we reached our destination. We hit the hay after a comforting bowl of chicken broth accompanied by a 63-degree poached egg, and were out like a light.