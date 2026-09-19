From Gotham to Metropolis: 6 real-life superhero landmarks that fans can visit

Movies featuring superheroes present cosmic scopes that reel viewers in. With their world almost seeming real to fans, a lot of their surroundings often have references to real-world locations or are named directly based on such spaces, often even taking on the personalities that these spaces often exude.

Across a variety of lore in superhero worlds of Marvel and DC, real-world locations and venues have existed as easter eggs, and even some elements from comics have found their way into reality in the form of statues, structures or simple references. These elements have often paid homage to the respective superhero's connection to that location.

As you travel around the world, treat the geek in you by discovering or visiting some of these locations to witness how these real-life easter eggs reflect your favourite characters or elements from their backgrounds.