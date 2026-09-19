From Gotham to Metropolis: 6 real-life superhero landmarks that fans can visit

Movies featuring superheroes present cosmic scopes that reel viewers in. With their world almost seeming real to fans, a lot of their surroundings often have references to real-world locations or are named directly based on such spaces, often even taking on the personalities that these spaces often exude.
Across a variety of lore in superhero worlds of Marvel and DC, real-world locations and venues have existed as easter eggs, and even some elements from comics have found their way into reality in the form of statues, structures or simple references. These elements have often paid homage to the respective superhero's connection to that location.
As you travel around the world, treat the geek in you by discovering or visiting some of these locations to witness how these real-life easter eggs reflect your favourite characters or elements from their backgrounds.
This village in England inadvertently lent its name to the popular fictional some city for the Batman — Gotham City. Bill Finger, the co-creator of Batman, chose the name based on a name he found in a phone book called Gotham Jewellers.
We all know that Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker, is from Queens, NYC, in the US. But do we know where he grew up specifically? 20 Ingram Street, Forest Hills, Queens, was Peter Parker's childhood home, where he lived with his Aunt May in Marvel Comics. Interestingly, the erstwhile occupants of this address in the real world (who were reportedly, and ironically, also named Parkers) reportedly received many letters addressed to Spider-Man from 1974 to 2007, with the frequency picking up around the early 2000s — when Sam Raimi's film brought the iconic character to life. Travellers can now bear witness to all these letters and messages at NYC's City Reliquary Museum. Reportedly, the house is currently owned by New York resident Jack Shi.
Illinois' Metropolis is very much a real city and existed long before Superman came to be. Although different in its features from what most know from comics and the movies, the state officially adopted the famed superhero and became the official Home of Superman. From different spots in the city for a range of photo opportunities to a Superman Museum and the popular 15-foot bronze statue of the caped Kryptonian, there is much for travellers to experience.
Liberty View Industrial Plaza in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, currently houses the popular bronze statue that stands at 13 feet, although initially displayed at Prospect Park in August 2016. Made and erected to honour his creators, Joe Simon and Jack Kirby and the character's 75-year journey, this can be a fascinating stop should you be spending sometime in Brooklyn.
Your trip to Warner Bros. Studios in California offers the perfect photo op with the 7.5-foot Bronze Wonder Woman. With inscriptions of "Warrior for Peace" and a "Champion of Truth and Justice" on the statue, this statue commemorates the iconic heroine that fans internationally have come to love.
Hatley Castle in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, doubled as the school for Professor Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters in the film series. The institute is part of Royal Roads University; this institute has some commemorative plaques and spots where geeks can get their photo ops. This castle is part of the 565-acre Edwardian estate.
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