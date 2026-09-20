The travel mistakes that can get you fined abroad

There are few things more capable of ruining a holiday than discovering that the perfectly innocent thing you just did is against the law.

Most travellers know the obvious rules. Don't bring drugs across a border. Don't damage ancient monuments. Don't wander into places marked private. Don't wander into somewhere marked private. The stranger rules are the ones that catch you because, at home, nobody would think twice.

Things you can be fined for doing abroad

Take chewing gum in Singapore. The oft-repeated version is that chewing gum is illegal, which isn't quite right. Ordinary chewing gum is prohibited from being imported into the country, with exceptions for approved dental and medicinal gum, and Singapore also prohibits chewing gum as a prohibited import. So perhaps don't throw a few packets into your suitcase for the flight.

Vapes are another easy mistake. Singapore treats electronic cigarettes and vaporisers as prohibited tobacco products, while Thailand also has strict restrictions on e-cigarettes. A device that travels casually in a pocket at home can therefore become a rather serious problem at an international border.

Singapore has another rule that might catch a holidaymaker out: drinking alcohol in public is restricted during specified night-time hours. Outside Liquor Control Zones, the restriction runs from 10.30 pm to 7 am; the rules are tighter in designated zones. So that late-night drink on a bench is not necessarily as innocent as it looks.

Then there is Venice, where the list of things tourists shouldn't do is almost impressive in itself. Feeding pigeons or seagulls can attract a fine of €25 to €500. Sitting or lying on certain monuments, bridges, steps and canal-side areas to eat or drink can cost €100 to €200. Swimming or diving in the canals comes with a €350 fine, while walking around the city bare-chested or in a swimsuit can cost €250. Even cycling, including pushing a bicycle by hand in much of the historic centre, is prohibited and can attract a €100 fine.

Japan is a reminder that the things in your medicine cabinet deserve a little attention before a trip too. Bringing personal medication into the country is subject to restrictions and procedures, and certain controlled substances are prohibited. Even medicines that are perfectly ordinary elsewhere can require prior permission or documentation, depending on their ingredients and quantity.