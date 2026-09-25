Former private homes now preserving intimate histories

The house where Anne Frank and her family went into hiding during World War II is now one of Amsterdam’s most significant museums. The preserved Secret Annex provides a powerful glimpse into the confined world described in Frank’s diary. Visitors can see the rooms where the families lived in hiding and learn about the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust. The museum also explores Anne’s life, writing and the lasting impact of her diary.

Mail ID: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @indulgexpress