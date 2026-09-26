The mystery of India’s hanging pillar: Why doesn’t it touch the ground?

One of the most amazing attractions inside the Veerabhadra Temple of Andhra Pradesh is India's hanging pillar at the Lepakshi Temple. The granite pillar seems not to touch the ground by even an inch. It is said that people can put a piece of cloth or even a piece of paper under the bottom of this pillar without disturbing its stability.

India's hanging pillar and the engineering mystery

This temple was constructed approximately in 1530 CE, during the time of the rule of Achyuta Deva Raya, who was the king of the Vijayanagara dynasty. This building is linked to two brothers named Virupanna and Viranna, who were governors of that dynasty. The complex combines granite architecture, elaborate sculpture, painted ceilings and carefully arranged halls.