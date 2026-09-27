3 ways to celebrate World Tourism Day without leaving your city

Every city has a forgotten, slightly tragic museum run by an underpaid custodian who seems genuinely shocked when an actual human walks through the door. We travel across the globe to stare at foreign relics, yet rarely step into the quiet halls five kilometres from home. Go there this weekend. Skip the fancy, privately owned galleries with velvet ropes and look through the sepia-toned street photographs, regional textile exhibits or rusted tools from an older trade. Strike up a conversation with the staff on duty. They often know the city's history inside out and can tell you things about your neighbourhood that you might never learn from a guidebook.