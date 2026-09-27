How iconic films turned these cities into unforgettable cinematic landmarks

While Mamma Mia! is largely set on the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi, its sun-soaked landscapes, whitewashed buildings and sparkling Aegean backdrop helped turn Greece into a dream holiday destination for moviegoers. The film’s vibrant mix of music, romance and island life captures the carefree spirit associated with the Greek coast. Its success also sparked renewed interest in visiting the country’s islands and experiencing the Mediterranean setting seen on screen.