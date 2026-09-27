How iconic films turned these cities into unforgettable cinematic landmarks

Cities are more than skylines, streets and monuments. Sometimes, a film can transform the way the world sees a place, turning ordinary locations into cinematic landmarks. These films helped give cities an identity that audiences remember long after the credits roll.
Amélie Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s Amélie presents Paris as a whimsical, colourful world of cafés, cobbled streets and charming neighbourhoods. Montmartre, in particular, became closely associated with the film’s magical atmosphere.
Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver captured a gritty 1970s New York. Its neon-lit streets, late-night diners and restless atmosphere became an unforgettable portrait of the city during a turbulent era.
Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck turned Rome into a romantic cinematic playground in Roman Holiday. The Spanish Steps, Trevi Fountain and Vespa rides remain strongly connected with the film.
The Hangover Part II put Bangkok’s chaotic energy, dazzling nightlife and sprawling cityscape at the centre of its story. From luxury hotels to crowded streets and neon-lit nightspots, the film showed a wild, larger-than-life side of the Thai capital. Its memorable Bangkok scenes helped reinforce the city’s reputation as one of Asia’s most vibrant destinations.
While Mamma Mia! is largely set on the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi, its sun-soaked landscapes, whitewashed buildings and sparkling Aegean backdrop helped turn Greece into a dream holiday destination for moviegoers. The film’s vibrant mix of music, romance and island life captures the carefree spirit associated with the Greek coast. Its success also sparked renewed interest in visiting the country’s islands and experiencing the Mediterranean setting seen on screen.
Before the explosions and elaborate stunts, there was Prague: a city of ornate buildings, historic squares and atmospheric streets. Mission: Impossible used the Czech capital’s distinctive architecture as a sophisticated backdrop for Ethan Hunt’s first big-screen adventure. Its grand churches, cobbled streets and shadowy corners gave the film a sense of mystery, elegance and old-world intrigue.
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