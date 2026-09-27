This World Tourism Day, we bring you six stays that go beyond the usual hotel experience

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

For travellers who want to make gastronomy the highlight of their holiday

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is home to Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, the world’s first all-glass underwater restaurant, located five metres below the Indian Ocean. The restaurant was also ranked in the top 1% globally in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best 2025.

The culinary offering gets another draw this year with the Michelin Master Series 2026, bringing three international Michelin-starred chefs to the resort from October 19 to December 7. Guests can experience chef-led tasting menus, beachfront dinners and interactive culinary experiences.

With underwater dining and Michelin-led experiences, the resort gives food-loving travellers another reason to make the Maldives part of their holiday plans.

Why go: For travellers who plan their holidays around food and want an underwater restaurant and Michelin-led dining in the same trip.