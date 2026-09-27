World Tourism Day 2026, why travel is about so much more than holidays

Beyond the technological lens, the occasion prompts a deeper interrogation of how we move across borders. Travel, when undertaken with genuine curiosity, is inherently radical. It dislodges the ego, placing us face-to-face with histories and struggles vastly different from our own. Anthony Bourdain understood this, using the communal table as an entry point into questions of cultural identity, dispossession, and belonging. He reminded us that a landscape can never truly be understood through its monuments, but through the everyday people who inhabit its streets.

Yet contemporary travel culture threatens to flatten this transformative potential, reducing living topographies to backdrops for a digital camera roll. Every journey sets a vast network into motion. Footfall sustains weavers, boatmen, kitchen hands, and heritage custodians, breathing economic vitality into vulnerable traditions. Unchecked leisure, however, pressures fragile ecologies, inflates living costs, and risks turning residential neighbourhoods into manicured theme parks.