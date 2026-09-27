World Tourism Day 2026, why travel is about so much more than holidays

Every year on September 27, we celebrate World Tourism Day, an international observance established by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (now UN Tourism) to examine the cultural, economic, and political footprints of global travel. First celebrated in 1980 to commemorate the adoption of the organisation’s statutes a decade prior, the day reminds us that tourism is far from a trivial leisure pursuit. It is an economic colossus and an influential social force, capable of supporting regional employment while raising ethical dilemmas about resource depletion, overtourism, and who profits when a neighbourhood becomes a viral hotspot.
For 2026, the global focus turns toward an urgent frontier under the theme, “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism”. Algorithmic planning and predictive tools offer efficiencies, such as bespoke itineraries and digital visibility for rural artisans. Generative bots synthesise congested blogs, creating an algorithmic echo chamber that funnels thousands towards the same picturesque coordinates.
This digital funnel collides with physical reality, exposing the fragility of last-mile access. An algorithm treats a secluded mountain hamlet or remote coastal village as an aesthetic backdrop, blind to whether narrow dirt trails, local water supplies, or seasonal transport networks can bear sudden human avalanches. While international flight corridors and urban hotel chains profit, informal local drivers, regional ferrymen, and small vendors without a digital footprint find themselves displaced, struggling against rising living costs without reaping the rewards.
Beyond the technological lens, the occasion prompts a deeper interrogation of how we move across borders. Travel, when undertaken with genuine curiosity, is inherently radical. It dislodges the ego, placing us face-to-face with histories and struggles vastly different from our own. Anthony Bourdain understood this, using the communal table as an entry point into questions of cultural identity, dispossession, and belonging. He reminded us that a landscape can never truly be understood through its monuments, but through the everyday people who inhabit its streets.
Yet contemporary travel culture threatens to flatten this transformative potential, reducing living topographies to backdrops for a digital camera roll. Every journey sets a vast network into motion. Footfall sustains weavers, boatmen, kitchen hands, and heritage custodians, breathing economic vitality into vulnerable traditions. Unchecked leisure, however, pressures fragile ecologies, inflates living costs, and risks turning residential neighbourhoods into manicured theme parks.
As the world marks the day this weekend, the occasion asks for a recalibration of intent. A journey carries consequences that reverberate long after the boarding pass is discarded. Its genuine worth is never measured by the miles accumulated, but by the empathy, patience, and humility with which we step into another person’s world.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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