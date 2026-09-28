Liechtenstein travel guide: The richest European country with no airport, no currency, and a lower crime-rate

Picture yourself arriving in Europe, only to realise that your destination has no airport of its own. It does not have its own currency as well; the Swiss franc is used instead. And yet, this miniature Alpine principality, which is home to some 40,000 people, has managed to develop a highly successful economy. The Principality of Liechtenstein is located between Switzerland and Austria and has an area of 160 square kilometres. This tiny hamlet is packed with castles, museums, vineyards, ski slopes and hiking trails.
Liechtenstein attracts visitors because of the unique combination of Alpine environment and urban area. The capital city of Vaduz features a pedestrian zone, museums, outdoor art and views of Vaduz Castle. The Vaduz loop path is 5.4 kilometres long and includes the government quarter, Old Rhine Bridge, the royal family's vineyard and Vaduz Castle.
For the mountains, go to Malbun. The resort is 30 minutes away from Vaduz by car or bus. It functions as a hiking location during summer and a skiing resort during the colder seasons. Malbun has 23 kilometres of skiing slopes and is located at an altitude of 1,600 metres.
Liechtenstein does not have an airport. Indians can take flights to Zurich and travel from there on trains and buses. The Zurich Airport is approximately 115 kilometres away. Some other airports in the vicinity are Altenrhein and Friedrichshafen. Buses run from Sargans, Buchs or Feldkirch railway stations to various places in Liechtenstein.
Yes. Indian travellers will have to apply for the Schengen visa to make a brief holiday trip. Visa applications from India are made through the Swiss Mission and VFS Global. People should apply through the Embassy of Switzerland in New Delhi via VFS Global.
What are the best things to do in this alpine country
Experience Vaduz’s museum, take a stroll to the Vaduz Castle, tour the Princely Winery, and hike on the Liechtenstein Trail, which is 75 kilometres long, covering all 11 municipalities. For a shorter mountaineering adventure, you can hike the 7-kilometre Malbun circular route. There are over 400 kilometres of hiking trails in the whole country.
For hiking, mountain views and outdoor activities, summer is ideal. Those who are keen on skiing and snowy Alpine regions should choose winter. During winter, Malbun is all about skiing and snowboarding, while during summer, it is about hiking and other outdoor sports.
Start with Käsknöpfle, which is a dish of cheese dumplings that is very famous in the country, always served with roasted onions and apple sauce. There is also a dish called Ribel, which is made from corn flour and used to be a staple food.
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