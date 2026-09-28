Liechtenstein travel guide: The richest European country with no airport, no currency, and a lower crime-rate

Picture yourself arriving in Europe, only to realise that your destination has no airport of its own. It does not have its own currency as well; the Swiss franc is used instead. And yet, this miniature Alpine principality, which is home to some 40,000 people, has managed to develop a highly successful economy. The Principality of Liechtenstein is located between Switzerland and Austria and has an area of 160 square kilometres. This tiny hamlet is packed with castles, museums, vineyards, ski slopes and hiking trails.

Why is Liechtenstein worth visiting?

Liechtenstein attracts visitors because of the unique combination of Alpine environment and urban area. The capital city of Vaduz features a pedestrian zone, museums, outdoor art and views of Vaduz Castle. The Vaduz loop path is 5.4 kilometres long and includes the government quarter, Old Rhine Bridge, the royal family's vineyard and Vaduz Castle.