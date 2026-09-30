Thailand floods leave 5,000 bags stranded at Bangkok airport

Thailand is battling one of its worst floods in a decade, and as the waters continue to rise, they have begun swallowing parts of Bangkok, including the city’s airport which has resulted in massive disruption of flight schedules. Adding to the chaos, recent reports suggest that around 5,000 bags have been left stranded at the airport, creating an almost surreal scene amid the floods.

5,000 bags stranded at Bangkok airport as Thailand battles severe floods

At the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand, flood waters swept through the storage areas and thousands of luggages were found stranded. Passengers de-boarding the flights were left in a state of dismal as they had to scour through the bundle of luggages. The officials have informed that they have now kept a target of 72 hours to help re-unite passengers with their belongings. The airline has been reaching out to affected passengers and arranging the delivery of delayed baggage as flight operations gradually return to normal.

Flights scheduled for Thailand have reduced their flight operations as the conditions deteriorate. The reduced flights would help in better management of the mishap and help passengers who are already on-board to land safely. Another major issue that the airports are facing is the lack of staff who were unable to make it to the airport because of the disaster. The low security and other personnels have resulted in a longer delay in every process at the airport. Thai Airways have also called in the military to tackle a major baggage backlog at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport.