India announces free 30-day e-tourist visa to Thai travellers until 2027

In a move to ease travel for Thai nationals, India has announced some changes in visa regulations for travellers. The Embassy of India in Bangkok said that Thai nationals will be eligible for a 30-day e-Tourist visa with double entry on a gratis basis. This comes after a similar move taken by the Thailand government in accordance to issuing visas for Indians.

India eases visa rules for Thai travellers with free 30-day e-Tourist visa

The grant announced by the Indian embassy in Thailand read that the Government of India will grant the visa free of cost for 30 days, and that the arrangement will stay in force till December 31, 2027, or until further orders are issued. The announcement came with the procedure of the application.

Thai nationals can apply for the e-Tourist visa through the official portal of the Government of India and the visa will be granted without any visa fee under this arrangement. The move comes as India continues to strengthen tourism and people-to-people ties with Southeast Asian countries. This would not only boost tourism in India, but also help increase inclusivity.