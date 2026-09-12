India announces free 30-day e-tourist visa to Thai travellers until 2027

In a move to ease travel for Thai nationals, India has announced some changes in visa regulations for travellers. The Embassy of India in Bangkok said that Thai nationals will be eligible for a 30-day e-Tourist visa with double entry on a gratis basis. This comes after a similar move taken by the Thailand government in accordance to issuing visas for Indians.
The grant announced by the Indian embassy in Thailand read that the Government of India will grant the visa free of cost for 30 days, and that the arrangement will stay in force till December 31, 2027, or until further orders are issued. The announcement came with the procedure of the application.
Thai nationals can apply for the e-Tourist visa through the official portal of the Government of India and the visa will be granted without any visa fee under this arrangement. The move comes as India continues to strengthen tourism and people-to-people ties with Southeast Asian countries. This would not only boost tourism in India, but also help increase inclusivity.
In a recent move, Thailand too is making travel easy for the Indians and a few other countries. Earlier this year, the country announced a 60-day visa-free stay for eligible travellers from countries including India. Now, the stay has been reduced to 30 days per visit, but the visa-free facility remains. From September 15, 2026, ordinary passport holders from 60 countries and territories, including India, Finland and Estonia, can enter Thailand without a visa for stays of up to 30 days.
Some of the rules for this includes: Travellers must have fully paid return or onward flight tickets showing entry into and departure from Thailand within 30 days. They must also carry sufficient funds of at least 20,000 Baht per person or 40,000 Baht per family, or the equivalent amount in another currency for a show that they would be able to leave the country after their vacation.
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