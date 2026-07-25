From Thailand to Malaysia: Chef Worapon Boontee brings Southeast Asia's curry traditions to Mumbai
There is something deeply familiar about curry for Indian diners. Every region, household and often every family has its own cherished recipe, making it as much a story of culture as of cuisine. At the NMACC Arts Cafe, that conversation extends beyond India's borders with Flavours of South East Asia, a limited-time residency by visiting chef Worapon Boontee. Through a specially curated four-course menu, diners are taken on a journey across the curry traditions of Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, each celebrating distinctive flavour profiles while remaining approachable for Indian palates.
Team Indulge Express sat down with the chef to discuss what makes Southeast Asian curries unique, the philosophy behind the menu and the art of balancing flavours. We also experienced the menu firsthand. The meal began with Chicken Satay paired with a creamy peanut sauce, followed by the fragrant Tom Yum Koong. The Daging Lamb Rendang was the clear standout, its warm aroma of cinnamon and star anise giving way to meltingly tender lamb, roasted coconut and aromatic spices, while a subtle sweetness from the cinnamon rounded off the bolder flavours beautifully. Mango sticky rice provided a comforting finish, while the citrusy Asian Odyssey and silky Silken Amber cocktails carried the same South-East Asian spirit into the glass.
I noticed the menu celebrates familiar Thai flavours with a great deal of finesse. What was your vision while curating this menu?
We wanted to create an authentic culinary journey that stayed true to the character of each dish while remaining approachable. That's why the experience is presented as a set menu, allowing guests to explore flavours from Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia in a single meal. From appetisers and soups to curries that vary in richness, spice and intensity, the menu highlights the diversity of Southeast Asian cuisine. A Thai Jungle Curry, for instance, is vastly different from a Malaysian Lamb Rendang or a Massaman Curry. Our focus has always been on authenticity, balance and freshness rather than unnecessary complexity.
The lamb rendang was beautifully balanced, with coconut milk, cinnamon and star anise complementing one another. How do you achieve such layered flavours?
Balance is the most important principle in Southeast Asian cooking because every ingredient has a purpose. Coconut milk brings richness, whole spices add warmth, while lemongrass, galangal and shallots provide freshness and brightness. The key is patience. Slow cooking allows the spices to integrate naturally with the meat instead of competing with one another. By the end, diners shouldn't remember one particular spice but the harmony of the dish as a whole.
If there's one dish on this menu that best represents your philosophy as a chef, which would it be, and what story does it tell?
The Malaysian Lamb Rendang. It shows how great cooking rewards patience rather than elaborate techniques. The meat slowly absorbs layers of coconut, spices and aromatics until everything comes together naturally. To me, good food doesn't need to be flashy; it needs to be honest, rooted in tradition and relevant to today's diners. Rendang reflects Southeast Asia's rich culinary heritage, shaped by local cultures, trade routes and generations of home cooking. That's what memorable dining should be—authentic, balanced and emotionally satisfying.
What: Flavours of South East Asia – a specially curated four-course curry menu by Chef Worapon Boontee
When: Till July 26, 2026
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