From Thailand to Malaysia: Chef Worapon Boontee brings Southeast Asia's curry traditions to Mumbai

There is something deeply familiar about curry for Indian diners. Every region, household and often every family has its own cherished recipe, making it as much a story of culture as of cuisine. At the NMACC Arts Cafe, that conversation extends beyond India's borders with Flavours of South East Asia, a limited-time residency by visiting chef Worapon Boontee. Through a specially curated four-course menu, diners are taken on a journey across the curry traditions of Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, each celebrating distinctive flavour profiles while remaining approachable for Indian palates.

Team Indulge Express sat down with the chef to discuss what makes Southeast Asian curries unique, the philosophy behind the menu and the art of balancing flavours. We also experienced the menu firsthand. The meal began with Chicken Satay paired with a creamy peanut sauce, followed by the fragrant Tom Yum Koong. The Daging Lamb Rendang was the clear standout, its warm aroma of cinnamon and star anise giving way to meltingly tender lamb, roasted coconut and aromatic spices, while a subtle sweetness from the cinnamon rounded off the bolder flavours beautifully. Mango sticky rice provided a comforting finish, while the citrusy Asian Odyssey and silky Silken Amber cocktails carried the same South-East Asian spirit into the glass.