From sweet treats to sparkling style: Festive Rakhi gifts to celebrate your unique bond

Every sibling bond is different — some are full of endless teasing, some are built on understanding, and some are simply about always being there for each other. This Raksha Bandhan, celebrate what makes your bond uniquely yours with thoughtful picks made for every kind of sibling. From little surprises to meaningful gifts and festive favourites, discover something that feels just right for the brother or sister who makes life a little more special.
Celebrate the sibling code with Bombay Sweet Shop’s playful Rakhi Collection. From contemporary mithai to crunchy namkeen, cookies, chikkis and thoughtfully curated hampers, there’s something for every sibling. The Ultimate Rakhi Gift Hamper brings together indulgent favourites and festive treats — perfect for sharing memories, laughter and that last delicious bite with your lifelong partner-in-crime.
Hampers start from Rs 1,290. Available online.
Complete your gift with a stylish accessory designed for everyday use. The Nespresso Travel Tumbler keeps your coffee close, wherever the day takes you. Whether commuting to work, travelling between meetings, or heading out for a weekend adventure, its sleek design makes it an effortless companion. Thoughtful, practical and easy to carry, it adds a polished finishing touch to any coffee lover’s gifting experience.
Prices start at Rs 2,100. Available online.
DiAi Designs’ Symmetrical Diamond Earrings add a contemporary edge to Raksha Bandhan gifting . Featuring clean geometric lines and diamonds, this elegant pair balances design with understated glamour, making it a sophisticated choice for a memorable Rakhi gift.
Prices start at Rs 82,000. Available online.
For the sibling who enjoys playing bartender, Joanna Buchanan’s Stripey Bee Cocktail Shaker Set by The Bar Collective adds a playful touch to the home bar. Finished with a sparkling sheen and a charming bee detail, it makes mixing cocktails and hosting friends all the more fun.
Prices start at Rs 19,995. Available online.
Add a playful touch to Raksha Bandhan gifting with Rareism’s Polka White Sleeveless Fitted Maxi Dress. Featuring a classic polka print, elegant boat neckline and flattering fitted silhouette, this versatile piece blends timeless style with contemporary ease — an effortless addition to her festive wardrobe.
Prices start at Rs 4,999. Available online.
A statement gift for your sister, ANAAR’s Festive Fling Block Heels, are crafted in gold shimmer fabric and detailed with beadwork, sequins and intricate cutdana embroidery. Beaded rosettes and a glitz-wrapped block heel add extra sparkle, while the comfortable silhouette makes them perfect for long celebrations and special occasions.
Prices start at Rs 6,990. Available online.