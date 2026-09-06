Batmobile at a desi wedding? A Philadelphia couple pulled this move

An Indian couple have gone viral after they included an interesting choice of carriage for their wedding: a replica of the iconic 1989 Batmobile! Videos of the couple with the Batmobile during their wedding near the Loews Philadelphia hotel, have gone viral on social media.
What can be cooler than having a Batmobile as your ride on your big day? An Indian couple, clad in their wedding outfits, posed beside the replica of a Batmobile as part of their wedding celebrations!
An X user took to social media to share the video and wrote, "Just when I thought I’d seen everything in Philadelphia… a Batmobile shows up at an Indian wedding. In nearly 20 years of photographing this city, I’ve seen elephants, camels and even Mummers take part in Indian wedding celebrations. But a Batmobile? That’s a new one for me."
X users were equally thrilled to see the video featuring an anonymous couple. "Indians saving money to spend it on the wedding day", one person wrote. Another user wrote, "PHILADELPHIA REALLY SAID GOTHAM CITY MEETS BOLLYWOOD. After elephants, camels, and Mummers, the Batmobile at an Indian wedding might be the most Philly thing ever. I love this city". "Indian wedding standards are going high day by day", another comment read.
Indian weddings are known for being lavish and grand, but including a Batmobile on your wedding day is definitely raising the bar higher than usual. It is no doubt, however, that few things are as fun as entering your nuptial celebrations on a Batmobile!
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