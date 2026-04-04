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An enthralling art exhibition by Suman Dey at Emami Art Kolkata
Suman Dey exhibits at the Emami Art Kolkata and each art is a story in itself
Emami Art in Kolkata has opened its newest exhibition, featuring the works of artist Suman Dey. It is deeply poetic and is perfectly presented by the superficial aesthetics of art. The creations are a tribute to the urban spaces, capturing moments of how they evolve and transform over a period of time. The artist has inevitably created a pathway that highlights the journey of objects and nature around him, through his unique artistic expression, dwelling in abstraction