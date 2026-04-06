Gut Health 101: Foods, Probiotics & Bloating | Ft. Chandonaa Datta Ep 2

Gut health is one of the most talked-about topics today, but it is also one of the most misunderstood. From bloating and digestion issues to probiotics and daily diet habits, there is a lot of confusion around what actually helps. In this episode, clinical dietician Chandonaa Datta breaks down what gut health really means and why it plays a key role in overall well-being. We discuss simple, everyday habits that support a healthy digestive system, the kinds of foods that help build good gut bacteria, and whether probiotics are actually necessary.

The conversation also looks at bloating, one of the most common complaints people have today. What causes it, which foods can trigger it, and what changes can make a real difference? This is a practical, easy-to-follow guide to understanding your gut and making small changes that work in real life.