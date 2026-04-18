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EXCLUSIVE: Chef Shipra Khanna shares the recipe for Roasted Peppers, Olive and Cheese Dip!

Chef Shipra Khanna shares a simple, flavour-packed olive oil dip from her European travels

Celebrity chef Shipra Khanna, recently travelled across Europe to shoot for her show, World on My Plate with Shipra Khanna, currently streaming on discovery+. While travelling, she discovered how simple yet versatile olive oil is as an ingredient. She has shared with us exclusively a simple, homemade recipe for Roasted Peppers, Olive and Cheese dip with crackers.

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Food Recipe
Chef Shipra Khanna

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