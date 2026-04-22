Videos
Singer, songwriter and producer Prabhanjan on his single Thugwa, navigating indie music and more
Prabhanjan shares the story behind Thugwa and his evolving indie music journey.
Singer-songwriter and producer Prabhanjan talks about his single Thugwa, a playful desi afro-pop track and the journey behind it. He opens up about finding his footing in the indie music space, balancing classical influences with contemporary sounds, building an independent record label and how live performances shape his music. He also reflects on trusting his instincts, collaborating across genres and what lies ahead.