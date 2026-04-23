Anindya Sengupta Unplugged on life, love and more!

From the romantic hero in X=Prem to a boxed, brooding man in Niharika, 37-year-old actor Anindya Sengupta has, in his short yet promising career, played more varied roles than many of his contemporaries and seniors. As his film Bibi Payra, directed by Arjunn Dutta, is running at the theatres, he shares what newer aspects of a character he explores in this film.