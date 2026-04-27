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Lhakpa Sherpa prepares for record 11th Mount Everest climb
The 'Mountain Queen' gears up for another record-breaking climb, honoring tradition and her Himalayan heritage.
Lhakpa Sherpa, known as the “Mountain Queen” and a record-holding climber of Mount Everest, is gearing up for her historic 11th ascent. In a powerful tribute to her roots, Sherpa plans to take on this climb using traditional methods, highlighting her deep connection to heritage and mountaineering legacy. As one of the most celebrated climbers in the world, her journey continues to inspire millions across the globe.