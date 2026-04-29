Does the camaraderie between Swastika Mukherjee and Anirban Chakrabarti reflect onscreen? Watch the video

We never expected actors Swastika Mukherjee and Anirban Chakrabarti, who share such an easy camaraderie, to spew such venom at each other and portray such a vile couple on screen in Arjunn Dutta’s Bibi Payra. As the film is running in theatres, Swastika and Anirban sit to dissect their characters, Shiuli and Jagannath, talk about their personal relationships, and their craft.