Videos
How did this Sri Lankan dancer end up sharing screen with MJ? Watch the video
From Sri Lanka to the global stage, how Yamuna Sangarasivam danced her way into history with Michael Jackson.
On World Dance Day, dive into the incredible journey of Yamuna Sangarasivam — the Sri Lankan dancer who went from a bold audition to sharing the screen with the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, in his iconic Black and White music video. Recently, she went viral in reels and shorts for MJ's biopic Michael. Blending Indian classical dance with global storytelling, Yamuna broke boundaries and brought South Asian artistry to an international audience. Her journey is a powerful reminder of how talent, courage, and cultural roots can take you to the world stage