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When Jazz met India: From colonial ballrooms to Bollywood magic! Watch the video
From 1920s India to Bollywood, jazz evolved through ballrooms, fusion, and legends like Louiz Banks. Here's how it defined music in India
This International Jazz Day, let's explore how jazz travelled to India in the 1920s, evolved through colonial ballrooms in Kolkata and Mumbai, blended with Indian classical influences, and eventually entered the Bollywood industry with iconic artistes like Louiz Banks leading the way.
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